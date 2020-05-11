Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Christina Milian… Top 5 ads of the pregnancy of stars – Actu Beyoncé

Beyoncé : her pregnancy announced for the MTV Music Awards

What better way to announce a happy new music ? In true planetary star, it was obvious for Beyoncé to reveal her baby bump emerging on the scene. In August 2011, it is on the plateau of the MTV Music Awards that the interpreter of “Single Ladies” chose to confirm her pregnancy. Then she interpreted the title “Love on Top”, the artist addressed the crowd : “I want you to put it all up, I want you to feel the love that is growing in me”. It has subsequently opened his jacket, leaving thus appear to have a belly already well rounded. A few months later, the singer has given birth to a little girl named Blue Ivy at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.