Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, SCH, Nekfeu… The album covers the most stylish of the last five years

Recently we offered you to discover our playlist of the week special tubes of the years 2000 with Destiny’s Child, Diams et Vitaa, Booba, Usher… and now it comes back to you with a small selection of special covers album. Over the years we noticed that our favorite artists took care of more of their album covers, and this despite the massive influx of the streaming. It is necessary to say what that is, it is more likely to download the albums to go buy them in physical. But this is not to say that artists have stopped work on them : on the contrary ! This is why it was decided to select the ten album covers that we have most marked during the last five years and believe us, the choice was not easy.

Kendrick Lamar

The album cover of Kendrick Lamar : “To Pimp A Butterfly”

Amazing we agree ? There’s that Kendrick Lamar who can pose with his buddies in front of the White House for a cover album. The photo was taken by Denis Rouvre. Small anecdote, the rapper has decided to call his album “To Pimp A Butterfly” because the initial form : Tupac that the idol of Kendrick Lamar.

Travis Scott

Cover of the album is Rodeo Travis Scott

Travis Scott version of “a doll ken” it gives it and it is rather heavy. It’s simple, this cover is hyper-original and unique in its kind. It is no surprise that this is one of the Flame !

Beyoncé

Album “Lemonade” of Beyoncé

We just want to say : simple and effective. And yet, apart from one side of her hair and one ear, and one sees nothing else of Beyoncé, but there is this cover strong. At least as far as the album, and tube it!!!

SCH

Cover of “Rooftop” of SCH

Last November 29, SCH released “Rooftop” and in melty it was direct noticed this pouch e-ner-ebv ! It was done by Mister Fifou that is very appreciated by the French rappers for his talent. NLP, S. Pri Noir, Rim K, Soolking, Mac Tyer, PLK… they have all worked with him.

Nekfeu

Nekfeu – The Stars Wandering Expansion

Impossible to make a packaging more stylish than this one. After a three year absence Nekfeu made it big with his documentary film “The Stars Wandering” and his double album that proved a massive hit since its release. The rapper we was embedded with him in his universe, and this even through the pockets of his double album. Very strong !

Rihanna

Cover of the album is Anti Rihanna

We lack of Rihanna ? Not just a little… Yes well OK we can not wait for her to sort her new album, so we rebuilt his old projects and admits that the cover of“Anti” it is a serious stylish. Looking forward to seeing the next…

Cardi B

Cardi B cover “Invasion of privacy”

The cover of “Invasion of privacy” Cardi B is as heavy as all the hits that it contains : Bodak Yellow, Be Careful, I Like It etc This is the second album of the singer and is a fan of this cover as kitsch and retro.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd – Starboy

This pouch is just phew ! It is clearly inspired from the poster of the film Pulp Fiction and the result is canon. We hesitate with the cover of the last album of The Weeknd “After Hours” which is just as heavy, but small preference for “Starboy”.

Nicki Minaj

Cover of the album “Queen” Nicki Minaj

Mi egyptian goddess, half panther, we love the album art “Queen” of Nicki Minaj. In melty it is found that this cover fits perfectly with the personality and the character of the american artist.

Booba

Cover of the “Throne” of Booba

When you look at this cover, two words come to us directly in the head : The Duke. This cover is quite dark perfectly illustrates the album title, without, however, having just sat down with the rapper on a throne and that is why we like this photo.