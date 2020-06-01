Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon… How the stars are mobilising after the death of George Floyd

People

CELEBRITIES – Messages on social networks, participation in the rallies, financial support to the protesters who are in prison… many american stars engaging with the movement Black Lives Matters after the death of George Floyd.

The death of George Floyd, on may 25, following his arrest by the police of Minneapolis, has triggered across the Atlantic-a powerful mobilization to which are attached numerous personalities from the world of the show, already sensitized from long months in the fighting of the movement Black Lives Matter. Icon of pop music, the singer Beyoncé has released this weekend on Instagram with a video message in which she calls for “justice for George Floyd. We’ve all witnessed a murder in the middle of the day”, there she said about the video that has inflamed the social networks and on which we can see the police officer Derek Chauvin press his knee on the neck of the victim. “I don’t speak for people of color,” says the star with 147 million subscribers. “Whether you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel helpless in the face of racism that exists in America today.”

"Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day, plunges me in a great sorrow," wrote Rihanna, who can not stand to see a loop of the images of George Floyd and to "hear the agony in his voice as he demands again and again that the savings". The star of Barbados is said to be "haunted" by the face of Derek Chauvin and "the pure joy in the eyes of this bigot, this racist, this criminal, this pork".

For his part, the actor Jamie Foxx has released a slideshow of African-american victims of police violence in recent years, the star of “Django Unchained” regretting that since the beating of Rodney King during the riots of Los Angeles in 1992, the situation had not significantly advanced. “We can’t stay silent,” he wrote. “We need to change policy vis-à-vis the police brutality. Push for a real change. We can’t let down all these people.”

The engagement goes well beyond personalities from the african-american community. “Outraged by the death of George Floyd”, Lady Gaga denounced the “systemic racism” of american society and the “corrupt system” that supports it. For the singer, the guilty ideal of the outbreak of the current violence is none other than Donald Trump. “It is the leader of the most powerful in the world and it offers only ignorance and discrimination”, said she. “We knew it was a fool and a racist (…) It is time to change.”

The star of reality tv Kim Kardashian is also expressed in a message, a severity without a doubt unexpected to his critics. "The privilege that my skin color grants me I was often left thinking that this battle was not truly better," said the wife of rapper Kanye West. "More now. I am angry, I am furious and disgusted. I'm tired of seeing suffering of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and children because those they love have been unjustly murdered or imprisoned because they were black," denounces the one that was made last year to the White House to demand a reform of the penal system.

If these celebrities have assisted to the violence rocking the country in front of a television, some have not hesitated to join the protesters this weekend. This is particularly the case of the singer Ariana Grande, who mingled with the crowd this Sunday in the streets of posh Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. The young woman had posted a few pictures on the networks. But it is a fan who has spotted a mask on the face, in the process of waving a sign showing his support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

The singers Halsey and Kehlani, but also the actor Timothée Chalamet, have also posted photos of the protests and riots they witnessed in California.

Among the more demonstrative, rapper Nick Cannon, a former assistant to Mariah Carey, has returned to Minneapolis, where he appeared in front of the cameras, waving the portrait of George Floyd.

If none of these personalities has been injured, or even arrested by the police, the actor John Cusack has had him in an exchange muscled with the police in Chicago, this Saturday. In a video posted on Twitter, the agents scrambling as he is currently filming a car on fire from his bike…

Finally, several celebrities have had a hand in the pocket this weekend. The actor Seth Rogen, singer, and actress Janelle Monae or even comedian Steve Carrell have made a donation to a fund to pay the deposit protesters without resource in Minneapolis.

The top-model Chrissy Teigen, girlfriend of singer John Legend, had she chosen to give not less than $ 100,000, before being taken to task by internet users describing the protesters as "thugs and criminals". It was therefore decided to double the bet. And provide $ 200,000 to help supporters of George Floyd.

Jerome Vermelin

