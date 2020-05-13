Beyoncé Knowles – News, photos, videos, biography…

Beyoncé, its full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, is an american actress and singer born September 4, 1981 in Houston, Texas. It is as a couple since 2002, with the rapper Jay-Z, whom she married in 2008 and with whom she had three children, Blue Ivy and the twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Youth and beginnings

Of american indian origin by her mother, she is the daughter of Mathew Knowles, music producer afro-american, and Celestine Ann “Tina” Biyoncé. She is also the sister of Solange Knowles, born in 1986.

Beyoncé is educated to the primary school St. Mary in Texas, where she attends dance classes. One day, after having participated with enthusiasm in a school show, the little girl realizes that she loves to sing. At 7 years old, the future Queen B is already attracting the media : it is selected in the Houston Chronicle as a candidate for the awards to local arts production of the Sammy.

In 1990, she was educated in a school specialising in music, the elementary school Parker. Subsequently, she enrolled at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and then to Alief Elsik High School in the suburbs of Houston. Beyoncé is also part of the choir of her church in which she was a soloist for two years.

At 9 years old, she met LaTavia Roberson at an audition for to join a group of entertainment female. This is the beginnings of the group Destiny’s Child, which will, in a first time, to be called Girl’s Tyme.

Destiny’s Child and solo career

It was in 1993 that the group finally adopts the name Destiny’s Child, under which we have all discovered Beyoncé. The girls are starting to happen in local venues and, after four years on the road, the band signed to Columbia Records at the end of the year 1997.

After several redesigns and feats, the group was finally composed of Beyoncé, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

After four studio albums that have sold more than 60 million copies, the trio became one of the groups that have sold the most in the United States.

After the release, in October 2001, his Christmas album 8 Days of Christmasthe group decides (by mutual agreement) to take a break so that each girl can focus on her solo projects.

In 2003, Beyoncé released her first single, 03 Bonnie & Clyde, in featuring with his companion, rapper Jay-Z. Under the leadership of the latter, she will then release his first solo album titled Dangerously in Love. Worn by singles now ultracultes as Crazy in Love, Naughty Girl or Baby Boy. The album is a real hit international and the beautiful renewed three years later with B Day, sparkling rhythms and melodies.

At the end of 2008, a third installment in the highly anticipated saw the light of day. Baptized I Am… Sasha Fiercethe name of the character she has created, the album is actually a double album, designed with the collaboration of Timbaland. The star then takes off for a third world tour, I Am… World Tour, it starts in march 2009 in Canada and which is completed nearly a year later in Puerto Rico.

The fourth studio album from Beyoncé, 4, fate on June 24, 2011. With 310 000 copies sold in the first week of its release, it moves directly to the head of the ranking american Billboard 200. However, it remains, to this day, the album Beyoncé has done the least good start. This album contains, however, the key titles of the artist as the single Run the World (Girls), that deals with the emancipation of women. The tour that follows, The Mrs. Carter World Tour, that includes 132 dates between 15 April 2013 and 27 march 2014, becomes his tour, which has had the most success, but also one of the most profitable of all time.

December 13, 2013, the singer released his fifth album, BEYONCÉ. While it has not made or advertisement or promotion, the album rises to the top sales for three consecutive weeks. The album runs to over 828 773 copies in three days, which becomes a world record absolute over such a short period.

On April 23, 2016, Queen B reiterates the surprise by unveiling his sixth album, Lemonadewithout any prior announcement. The album is critically acclaimed, it’s his project, the better received all the critics combined.

On June 16, 2018, she reveals her album with her husband, Everything Is Love, including a collaboration with producer and singer Pharrell Williams.

Acting career

Key to everything and without complex, Beyoncé taste in films Austin Powers III (2003) and The pink Panther (2005). In 2009, she amazes her audience by interpreting the diva Etta James in the film Cadillac Records, alongside Adrien Brody. This provision, as well as the song Once in a Lifetime, that she interprets in the film, earning him the honor of being nominated for a Grammy Award and a Golden Globe.

Subsequently, she tries a thriller playing in Obsessed alongside Idris Elba and Ali Larter.

On January 20, 2013, it has the honour of singing at the second inauguration of Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States.

On February 16, 2013, she appears in her own documentary that she directed and produced entitled Life Is but a Deam, broadcast on HBO. She talks about her professional and personal life, including her pregnancy.

April 4, 2013, she has appeared in an advertisement for the soft drink brand Pepsi-Cola where a part of the title unpublished Grown Woman is released. The next day, it appears in an advertisement for clothing brand H&M.

She lends her voice to Queen Tara in the animated film, Epic : the battle of the secret kingdom which will be released on may 24, 2013.

In July 2019, she lends her voice to Nala in the remake the Lion King and participates in the development of the original tape by signing including the title Spirit.

Privacy

Since 2002, Beyoncé has been in a relationship with rapper Jay-Z with whom she had collaborated on several occasions. At the beginning, in spite of many persistent rumours, they remain very discrete about it.

In 2005, rumors spread about the couple’s wedding. Beyoncé the silenced, claiming that she and her companion are not even engaged.

On 4 April 2008, the couple got married finally in New York. The event is made public on 22 April 2008. Beyoncé does not show publicly his alliance until the concert Fashion Rocks on September 5, 2008 in New York city.

Despite numerous rumors about the infidelity of her husband, the couple is still showing a more solid and multiplies collaborations.

On January 7, 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a little girl named Blue Ivy.

On February 1, 2017, using a series of photographs and a poem entitled I have 3 hearts, she announced to be pregnant with twins. This announcement on Instagram becomes the post the most loved application in the space of a few hours.

On June 13, 2017, she gave birth to her twins : a boy, Sir Carter, and a daughter, Rumi.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are considered the couple the richest in Hollywood.