Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys… Their speech, committed to the “Dear Class of 2020” – News Beyoncé

After a first performance of Lizzo to the flute, accompanied by the philharmonic Orchestra of New York, Alicia Keys has wished to congratulate the students.

After these last few months complicated, it was important for her to support them: “Dear promotion 2020, congratulations! You have accomplished something remarkable. But let’s be honest, it has been a difficult week, month, and year difficult. For the moment, you may not be the impression that there is much to celebrate, and it’s going to. It is well not to go well now.”

As a reminder, the event has also been worn by the interventions of other artists such as Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Maluma, or even Noah Cyrus, Ty Dolla $ ign, Khalid, Tove Lo, or Chris Martin…