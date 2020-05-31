Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carrell, Barack Obama, Omar Sy… celebrities undertake

Nearly thirty years after the case of Rodney King, whose beating by police in Los Angeles had triggered riots unprecedented in 1992 in the city and across the country, police violence on racism flare up again in the United States. Monday, may 25,, George Floyd, an African-American, 46 years old, died after his arrest in Minneapolis. On a video that has gone around the world, you hear him complain of not being able to breathe, while a white policeman the rest on the ground, one knee pinning her neck. In spite of the supplications of the man, and those of passers-by worried, the representative of the forces of order continued to plunge as well, even after his loss of knowledge.

“We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired”

Images unbearable that cause a wave of indignation throughout the country, especially as the authorities have been slow to respond. After several nights of riots in Minneapolis, one of the four police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd has finally been arrested. Relieved of his duties, Derek Chauvin was charged on Friday, may 29, “murder (3rd degree) and manslaughter” and placed in detention, said the prosecutor of the county of Hennepin.

But the riots continued the next night in Minneapolis and spread to other cities in the country. While chaos reigns, and that a CNN journalist was arrested and handcuffed by the police in full direct,

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Everyone wants to take its place : the wholesale forgetting of a former champion fun nagui (French speacker) (VIDEO)

Alix (Marseille) in the viewfinder of a union officer : she takes his insults (VIDEO)

Summer vacation : where will the French ? Here are the top trends…

M. Pokora (The First Forgotten) : “I wanted people to see me in a different light”

12 Coups de midi : Eric picks up his 7th shooting Star after discovering…

“data-reactid=”24″>Everyone wants to take its place : the wholesale forgetting of a former champion fun nagui (French speacker) (VIDEO)

Alix (Marseille) in the viewfinder of a union officer : she takes his insults (VIDEO)

Summer vacation : where will the French ? Here are the top trends…

M. Pokora (The First Forgotten) : “I wanted people to see me in a different light”

12 Coups de midi : Eric picks up his 7th shooting Star after discovering…