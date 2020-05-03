Beyoncé, Lady Gaga…Who are the musicians best-paid of the decade?

The “Forbes” magazine has unveiled the list of the ten musicians of the highest paid of the decade. Dr. Dre, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé well ahead in the top of the rankings.

Release records and tour is not required to be at the top of the ranking musicians of the highest paid of the decade. Over the past ten years, Dr. Dre has amassed $ 950 million of revenues, according to “Forbes” and not only because of his musical talents. The rapper, who released his last album in 2015, is also an astute businessman and held this place through a financial transaction very lucrative : the purchase of its helmets Beats by Apple for a total of 3 billion dollars in 2014.

Singer Taylor Swift figure it to the second place in the ranking. Over the past ten years, the one that began in the mid-2000s, making the country, has raised $ 825 million in revenue, thanks mainly to his concerts. She is the singer the better paid of the decade in front of “Queen B”. Beyoncé occupies the third place in the ranking of “Forbes” with $ 685 million.

The husband of the latter, Jay-Z, ranks seventh with its $ 560 million accumulated during the last decade. The other artists in the ranking are to discover in our slideshow.