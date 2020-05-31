Beyoncé laments the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Beyoncé denounced Friday night the death of George Floyda black American who lost his life during an interpellation violent at Minneapolis. In a video message to be shared on Instagram, the american singer called on his fans to mobilize.
“We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken, and écoeurés. We can’t normalize this pain”, begins on the star.
Beyoncé tip of the finger, “the racism that is spreading in the United States”, and calls for the end “of the killings fools of human beings”.
“We don’t want that people of color are viewed as less human, we can’t look away”, says the artist. “George is our family, and our humanity. It is our family because he is an American citizen.”
“Justice is far from having been made”
“We have seen far too often, these murders are violent, and this without consequence. Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from having been made”, she adds. The police officer Derek Chauvin, who was involved in the death of George Floyd, has been indicted for murder in the third degree (manslaughter) and placed in detention by the local authorities. A decision that has not calmed the protests, which follow one another every day in the United States, and which are still multiplied this night in several major cities of the country.
Beyoncé invites her fans to sign a petition, communicated its page on Instagram, and to “continue to pray for peace and compassion, and the healing of the country”.