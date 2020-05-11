Beyoncé launched her world tour and dedicates “Halo” to Jay-Z! Actually Beyoncé

Beyoncé the lyrics of “Halo”: translation and meaning

Like many of the hit songs, “Halo” talks about love. In this capacity, she played a woman who has long been scorned by love and has had to protect himself by constructing mentally a “armor”: “Remember those walls I built?/ Remember these walls I built”. This woman, is addressed to the person who destabilizes all this mental protection: “Well, baby they’re (walls tumbling down/And they didn t even put up a fight/They didn t even make up a sound/ well baby they are falling apart/And they don’t even attempt to resist/They have not even made a noise.”

And if this person is wavering, is that she is in love: “It’s like I’ve been awaken/Every rule I had you breaking/It’s the risk that I’m taking/I ain’t never gonna shut you out/It is as if I had been woken up/You break every rule that I set for myself/This is the risk I take/ I don’t above all, allow no never to enter.”

And the person who is in love with the character played by Beyoncé, is compared to an angel where the repetition of “Halo,” which means “halo”. In the religious representations, the “Halo” is a halo. And this “halo” is the “aura” that radiates his love. “Baby I can see your halo/You know you’re my saving grace/Can feel your halo, halo, halo/Can see your halo, halo, halo/Can feel your halo, halo, halo/Baby I can see your aura/You are my savior/Can feel your halo, halo, halo/I can see your aura, aura, aura”.

One understands, then, why Beyoncé, dedicates this song to her husband Jay-Z at this famous delivery to Miami in 2016. The star would like to express, on stage, her love for him.

Beyoncé: the covers of “Halo”

That said song success said cover. The title “Halo” has been much revived in recent years. A cover which has been a huge success is that of Madilyn Bailey, accompanied by a simple piano. Posted on June 17, 2016, it has been viewed over 15 million times. What is there to envy by many of the stars who have never reached such scores on YouTube.