Beyoncé launches mobile units of screening of the Covid-19 in Houston

Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles Lawson, have decided to take action against the covid-19. The singer, who has already given $ 6 million to organisations helping people affected by the virus, announced on its official website the launch of a screening campaign in his hometown of Houston.
These mobile units of screening are used in particular for Afro-Americans, are particularly affected by the pandemic. Beyoncé was moved on the 19th of April last, at the benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”, co-hosted by Lady Gaga.
“Those who don’t have the luxury of staying home”
“African-Americans are disproportionately the proportion of workers who do not have the luxury of being able to stay home, she had denounced. The african-american community has been, on the whole, severely hit by the crisis. The virus is killing black people at an alarming rate in the United States”.
According to a report by the u.s. Center for disease control, in mid-April, a 33.7 sick people of the covid-19 were African-American, while they only represent 13% of the u.s. population, and 33% of persons who have died of the coronavirus are Afro-Americans.
“The virus makes havoc in the black community, and we need a movement to help us focus our health,” said Tina Knowles in a press release.
“We are all in the same boat,” she continues. But we need to pay attention to what is happening in the black community, which was decimated by the covid-19. Of course we must remain vigilant to the social distancing, wearing a mask, and above all to make us test. If you don’t test, then you don’t know if you are a carrier of the virus. If you are asymptomatic, you may contaminate your home and the people around you, the people you love. So we have to go to these centers for free screening and find out where we are”.