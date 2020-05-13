Beyoncé made a hug with Meghan Markle at the first of the “Lion King”

If Beyoncé was not worn on the crown before, it is in the past. The first of the “Lion King” in London Sunday, the singer seemed pleased to meet the couple and prince Harry and Meghan. Was such that Queen B has taken the princess in his arms for a hug to the u.s., brief and polite. The scene took place on the yellow carpet VIP reserved for photos.

Her husband Jay-Z also seemed delighted to shake the hand of prince Harry. If the hug has echoes in the Uk, this is because according to the protocol, no member of the royal family is supposed to have a physical contact with a commoner, unless he… is initiated. In this scene, it is well Meghan Markle who is at the origin of this gesture. The odd is therefore excluded.

Disney has launched an adaptation of the chain of all of the classic Disney live action, with real characters. In this new version of the ” lion King “, made 25 years after the release of the original, Beyoncé double Nala, the lioness, and bride of the king.

The Disney cartoon 1994, second biggest global success story for an animated film (after ” the snow Queen “), told the initiatory journey of a lion cub after the death of his father, mixing tenderness, emotion, humor and music (signed Hans Zimmer and Elton John).