Particularly inspired by the prey, Enzo Chiarotto has won his first Grand Prix in Alsace, yesterday in Ribeauvillé in the 1 m 35. Elora Schmitter and Mathieu Laveau were not able to follow the rhythm of Beyonce’s Ford.

By J-T. W –



05 jul. 2020 at 21:45

| updated at 06 jul. 2020 15:34

– Playback time :