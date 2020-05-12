Beyoncé nasty and unbearable ? The revelations shock

A behavior of a diva ? While the Canvas is recently asked if Beyoncé was pregnant again because of photos that sowed the doubt, it is today for any reason other than Queen B of buzz about it. Music Star for years, happy in her marriage with rapper Jay-Z, and mom filled of 3 children, all drove to the beautiful Beyoncé. However, the star of 38 years cache a part of it darker. Behind the rhinestones and the glitter would hide in reality a woman much less friendly… As revealed Ace Showbiz, a source who has been close to the singer for years, has just unveiled the behind-the-scenes and the revelations that follow may surprise more than one !

This person is in effect the revelations shock about the singer and reveals that she would be “wicked” and “jealous” Kelly Rowland who was also part of the group Destiny’s Child but that this jealousy would have decreased since “Kelly does a lot of music lately”. Beyoncé would even have fought with the other member of the group, Michelle Williams. The revelations don’t stop there, because this same source says that Queen B would not be at all a nice person : “It is definitely not. It has its moments where it’s decent, but it is a huge diva behind the scenes. She has crazy requests, like the one where she does not want anyone, including her husband and children, bothers her all day” and even goes further by saying that the singer has bad breath and that his vocabulary is very limited. Sacred revelations that might taint the perfect image of the singer ! Elsewhere in the news, check out the amount of the incredible fortune of Dakota Johnson.