Beyoncé, Nicky Jam, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello… The best duos of J Balvin – What’s up J Balvin

J Balvin and Beyoncé

In 2017, J Balvin joins Willy William for the recording of the hit “Mi gente”. In order to bring a feminine touch to the song, the singer of colombia can count on the presence of another international star : Beyoncé. For the anecdote, know that the wife of Jay Z has wanted to participate in the remix of “Mi gente” for the good cause.

J Balvin and Nicky Jam

With the two of them, more than a hundred collaborations since the beginning of their careers, J Balvin and Nicky Jam is one of the biggest specialists in duos. Therefore, it is not surprising to see the Colombian and the U.s. record set in a hit-inflected reggaeton. In 2018, J Balvin participates as well to the recording of the hit “X”. Note that a remix of this song also shows the singer Maluma at the sides of the two artists.

J Balvin and Justin Bieber

In 2015, Justin Bieber cased in the entire world with his hit “Sorry”. To boost even more the sales of her single (rivaled at the time by the “Hello” to Adele), the Canadian made a call to one of the singers of reggaeton the more affluent. As a result, the sales of “Sorry” reached a new level, and the number of views for the clip of the song goes crazy on YouTube.

J Balvin and Camila Cabello

Are you looking for the recipe of a hit ? Mix them in a same studio, the personalities and the talent of J Balvin, of Pitbull and Camila Cabello, and you have all the chances to get one of the cartons of the year. It is in any case what happened in 2017 with the release of the hit “Hey Ma”.

J Balvin and the Black Eyed Peas

In full preparation of his new album, J Balvin offers in 2019 a new prestigious partnership. For the release of the film “Bad Boys For Life”, the Colombian joined the Black Eyed Peas. With “RITMO”, J Balvin and the performers of the hit “Shut Up” offer BO very energetic in the movie worn by Will Smith.

J Balvin and Rosalia

In the list of artists who have collaborated with J Balvin, Rosalia is without a doubt not the most well-known. With the release of the hit “Con Altura”, the Spanish singer has yet offered a shoot to international fame. The duo J Balvin/Rosalia falls within the list of clips most viewed on YouTube. Only a year after its release, the video of the “Con Altura” has nearly 1.5 billion views. All know that part of his views is due to the reputation of J Balvin in the world.

But also…

Among the other pairs of J Balvin, you could also cite his collaborations with Ariana Grande, with the group Maroon 5, with DJ David Guetta, with Cardi B, with Liam Payne, Sean Paul, or even with Gims. Perhaps would it be more simple to cite the artists who haven’t recorded a duet with J Balvin.