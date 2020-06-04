Beyoncé, Omar Sy, Celine Dion… the stars have pulled together and paid tribute to George Floyd (PHOTOS), Télé 7 jours

The United States have faced for several days to significant events across the country, in reaction to the death of George Floyd, an African-American 46-year-old was asphyxiated during a police control. The city of Minneapolis, located in the State of Minnesota, which is dead George Floyd, is the epicenter of these events. Many personalities, exhausted by the violence, police have decided to take sides and to denounce systemic racism.

“We need justice for George Floyd. We are all witnesses to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and disgusted. This pain is not normal. I do not speak only to people of color, if you are white, black, between the two, I’m sure you feel helpless with all this racism that circulates in the United States at this time. More killings, senseless human beings !“said the singer Beyoncé, who has relayed an on-line petition.

“Justice for George Floyd, for all the victims of police violence and their relatives. The injustice of what it is / where it is / where it comes from, is a threat to justice EVERYWHERE and for ALL“wrote Omar Sy, who has shown in Los Angeles last weekend.

M-C. C