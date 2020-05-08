Beyoncé : on Instagram, she announced the news to Ivy Park

Beyoncé manages her social networks as a person. She proves again today, using his account Instagram to reveal what’s new in Ivy Park !

Even if we know, Beyoncé is surrounded by a team member to take care of its social networks, and in particular of his account Instagramone is always admiring of her posts, really well-thought, crafted and artistic. There are a few hours, the queen has posted 6 new photos to announce what’s new in Ivy Parkhis brand, inspired by the sportswear.

But Beyonce is also the queen of teasing ! If you happen to guess a body mesh bordeaux and orange, nothing else will be unveiled for the moment. Nothing, except perhaps this collaboration with Adidas ! In effect, Beyoncé has unveiled a model of sneakers to thick, white, grey, bordeaux and with a thin band of bright orange, enough to recall the tones of the body.

On photos intelligently worked, you can also discover a earring golden inscription “Ivy park”, ring, and a pair of grillz. Will they be marketed at the same time as the rest of the collection ? We have not (yet) the answer…

Elsewhere the only information given by Beyoncé are the day and month of the release of these new features signed Ivy Park : January 18,. Here, more than to wait, hoping that Queen B reveals a little more in the days to come !

