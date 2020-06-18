Beyoncé on the soundtrack of Black Panther 2 ?

After the noises from the hallway, the singer is in the middle of negotiations with Disney. The key : a juicy contract of 90 million euros, which is what that is, to see to participate not only in the next Marvel movie, but also to the other two “large projects“the house with the ears…

This is a new one that should delight more than one ! While Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting the return of t Challa in movie theaters, the rumor is that the result of Black Pantherscheduled for a launch in 2022, will be the subject of a new collaboration of music download level. After the “King of hip-hop”, it would be the turn of the Queen to carry your voice in the kingdom of Wakanda…

Among all the elements that have made the film adaptation of Black Panther a phenomenal success, the original soundtrack composed by Kendrick Lamar, had been widely praised, seeing that even distinguished two precious Grammy Awards. Also, was he really find a worthy successor for the second part ! And better, in effect, that the great Beyoncé to take the challenge ?

This is the tabloid british The Sun who has put this little bomb in an article published this Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Canvas. As much as to say, therefore, that the information is to be taken with a grain of salt, as encouraging as it is… is that it does not seem so unlikely that the association of the name of the diva in this project, or how symbolic for the african-american community of resonance is the same as a no-brainer. As much as Beyonce is not his first merry-go-round at Disney, that is the memory of the mother house of the MCU…

“Beyoncé corresponds perfectly to the brand image of Disney”

Having lent his voice to the character of Nala, and, more in general, for the soundtrack of the new version in live action The Lion King, the singer, moreover, is in talks with the giant of the entertainment for a (great) contract. The Sun talk about an offer of 80 million pounds (90 million euros), which was proposed by Disney in the ex Destiny's Child to be involved in the "three major projects". That, therefore, Black Panther 2, another might see his account of the "new documentary out in Disney+", and a third one which remains, however, for the moment a mystery.

According to an anonymous source cited by the tabloid, “Beyoncé has taken an important role in the eyes of Disney, and fits perfectly with your brand image“. And it seems that this is reciprocal, the star recently said that she was “proud and honored to be a part of the Disney family“… The words that he had held in the framework of a contention, organized by the house of Mickey mouse “the Disney Family Friendly”, in tribute to the nursing staff during the pandemic of sars Coronavirus.

What make you think that a new collaboration could definitely see the day between Disney and Beyonce. “The negotiations are still ongoing, but there are still details to finish now“, ahead even of the anonymous source with The Sun.

While waiting to have the heart net, we do not know, but it gives us the impetus to set the mood. With a small Run The World for example, among the many other tubes "one and only" Queen B !

