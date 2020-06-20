Beyonce pays tribute to the ancestors with the “Black Parade”

The business of the Ground, a company of Technology-Metal band based in Spokane, Washington, has a surprise for you: a new EP of five songs, published today (June 19) through Entertainment One. The short follow-up of success acclaimed by last year’s Luciferous long-term, The foundation of the os it is an accident gloriously crushing with a new song and its instrumental version, a cup of acoustic and twice as vicious: the iconic lamb of God “Now you’ve got something to die for” and the shredathon extreme metal Necrophagist ” Fermented Offal Discharge . “To make matters worse, the group is associated with Stir to reveal the clip of the new song and the title (see above), and for a ventilation-exclusive track-by-track of the EP (see below).

The foundation of the os it is already available digitally. In commemoration of the day of the emancipation, the group will donate 25% of all online sales made today, on June 19, the Legal Defense Fund of the NAACP. In addition, eOne Heavy will donate all proceeds from the Bandcamp EP of the same fund.

” The foundation of the os it was an impulse of the idea that in the time that they quickly saw the light of day,” says guitarist Gabriel Mangold. “After our return to the house after our tour cancelled, we have begun to write and finalize the new documents. Listen to new demos and be charmed by the quality of the mixes, we thought: “Fuck it. Launch of the self-production and we came out on an EP improvised! “Dan [Watson] singing at home, in Indianapolis. Brandon [Zackey] recorded the drums with our good friend / sound engineer, Chris Ghazel, in Los Angeles. I did the guitar, bass, production, and supports the functions of mixing and mastering in my small platform of studio of trailers in Taos, New Mexico. After several days of adjustment, we had a mix that we loved it all and we felt comfortable to go ahead with our first version was self-generated. “

“The covers were something that I had in mind for some time, and the opportunity to make this EP has encouraged us to act,” he continues. “The lamb of God and the nécrophage are two great inspirations for us, so that the coverage of these songs was a no-brainer. We had a lot of electrical energy to follow them because these are songs that we love since we were children – I hope we have done justice! ”

Then Mangold breaks down the EP track-by-track.

1. “The foundation of the os”

After you have decided to make this EP is improvised, we started to browse the demos to present to our winner. The decision was taken by unanimity pretty quickly. After a brief introduction, mysterious and disturbing, which goes directly to the point of the explosion at the first chorus and doesn’t stop until it is finished. This song also has new sounds that we have developed in a condensed format, that is to say, a combination of parts and structure, deathcore, modern, with influences of thrash and death metal. This sound will be developed in the next film.

2. “Now, you have something to die for “

The lamb of God is one of our favorite collective, because we all draw a significant part of our influence from their catalog. We really wanted to do something Ashes of the wake and this song seemed to tick all the boxes for us. Simple and direct, it was a lot of fun to cover. ”

3. “Discharge of offal fermented”

When the idea of doing a couple of times comes, Necrophagist was one of the first groups that we have considered. As the Lamb of God, who have a huge influence on all of us. We had a bit of trouble deciding what song of Necro deck because the two albums are must-see classics of the technology – and that all of the songs difficult to play – but we finally decided to “fermented”. Again, a lot of fun to record and play back.

4. “No tomorrow” (acoustic)

Render acoustic of this song was a last minute addition to the EP, and, boy, we are happy we chose due to the burn was a cathartic experience, and revelator. He was inspired by groups which have made performances in acoustic amazing of their heavy pieces, that is to say, Alice in Chains, the Contortionist, and I see the Stars. Our inspirations and sound in our musical expressions go beyond the mere brutality and we wanted to express this feeling and develop another facet of our sound. We love the melody, the peaks and valleys in a song, the jams sound take you on a journey, and what is more important, we like to write music that resonates strongly with us. “No Tomorrow” is the song with the most melodic and emotional Luciferous. If a piece of this disc deserved a interpretation acoustic, it would be this. Expect more of these acoustic performances in the future.