Beyoncé pays tribute to the caregivers in interpreting a song Disney

It was not appeared publicly since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, Beyonce created the surprise this nightby participating in the program Disney Family Singalongdedicated to Disney fans in this confinement period.

Celebrities are called upon to interpret from their homes, of the songs from Disney movies, to the delight of the fans. If Queen B has been very discreet until nowtheir participation in the program broadcast live on ABC, has not failed to make its effect.

The singer has performed When You Wish Upon a Star, literally, “When you pray the lucky star”, found in the cartoon Pinocchio, as a tribute to the health professionals. “I would like to dedicate this song to all the personal caregivers around the world who work hard to ensure our safety,” said Beyoncé before you start its interpretation.

VIDEO Beyoncé’s past on ABC singing “When You Wish Upon a Star” song dedicated to health professionals during the pandemic. ❤#DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/JEXcsLGvoK — Beyoncé France (@BeyonceFrance) April 17, 2020

At the end of his interpretation the singer has sent a word to families : “please, stay a family, be careful. We’ll finish, I promise you. God bless you“. The United States is the most affected country by the pandemic of nearly 33,000 deaths. Through this program, ABC is trying to warm up a few hearts thanks to the magic of Disney. All funds raised will be fully donated to the foundation Feeding America, a national network of food bank.

