Beyoncé performs album visual “Black Is the King”, Disney

A long association with Disney studios

Traditional costumes, natural landscapes and wonderful images that mix fiction and reality, Black Is The King promises a performance aesthetic, worthy of the artistic representations of the planets of the star. The interpreter Run The World (Girls) launched in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the trailer for his new film, a disc, a visual that was written and produced in collaboration with the american giant of animation, Walt Disney Pictures. Scheduled for July 31, 2020, Black Is The King it will be broadcast exclusively on the digital platform, Disney+, launched on 7 April in France.

This album visually extends the collaboration between the Disney studios and the american singer. The british media The Sun revealed that Beyoncé was offered a contract in the amount of $ 100 million by the production company for the realization of three major projects, including the creation of the soundtrack of the second installment of Black Panther scheduled for may 2022. Black Is The King are directly inspired by the remake of the movie The Lion King launched in the year 2019, to which Beyonce lends her voice to the version of the anglo-saxon character of Nala. The realization of the soundtrack of the film by the artist will give birth in the same year of the album The Lion King : The Gift (2019) and the documentary Beyoncé Presents: Make the Gift the details of the creation process of the soundtrack. The Sources of inspiration for this new project visual and musical, the album will be re-invested in Black Is The King with titles such as My Power, Brown Skin Girl or The State Of Mind 4 Eva.

An album of the eyes of the youth

“This album visually reinterprets the lessons of the The Lion King of the young of the kings and queens of today in search of their own crowns“explain to the Disney studios in a press release. According to them, the film recounts the struggle and determination “of black families over time“through the adventures of a young king, who is guided by his ancestors, he began the reconquest of his throne in the face of adversity. Kept secret for more than a year, the production of the film in honor of the “a cast and a team that represents the diversity“, composed by professionals and artists of african and african-american, in accordance with the colossus of the entertainment, which also promises a list of guests, is not presented by the moment.

A commitment to diversity in the world of cinemathat goes hand in hand with the positions of art to the Queen B, of the valuation of the talents from africa and the united states. The latter has, among others, revealed the photographer Awol Ezikzu, that has made their photos of pregnancy, or the director of Queen & Slim (2020) Melina Matsoukas, author of the clips It Hurts Quite (2013), RUN (2013) and Training (2016) of the star. Beyoncé has made their platform a huge showcase for the work of emerging artists, which today is a resounding success, and sheds light on his political commitment. The celebration of juneteenth, the June 19 last – commération annual of the america that symbolizes the emancipation of the slaves in 1865 – was an opportunity for Beyoncé to surprise their fans with the title of homage unexpected Black Parade. A line of artistic and politics throughout his career that he has won the BET Awards for his commitment to humanitarian Sunday, 28 June.