Beyoncé pregnant with her 4th child ? Fans accumulate evidence

Beyoncé we would hide it a nice secret ? So say hundreds of fans after seeing the recent photographs posted by the singer on Thursday, August 8, 2019 on Instagram. Surrounded by hydrangeas, the singer took the pose wearing proudly a look, while shades of purple : dress, makeup, handbag, sunglasses, everything was matched according to the theme color. But in the comments an air of suspicion began to blow. Not only Queen B will hide his belly, folding his arms, but she opted for a plaid fabric, used for so-called “hide his forms effectively“. For some, this is no doubt, the wife of Jay-Z would be pregnant with her 4th child.

If the former Destiny’s Child had wanted to announce her pregnancy, she would have probably done otherwise. Because Beyoncé has always had a way of her to show his or her happiness. At the time she was waiting for the arrival of Blue Ivy (7 years), it is the stage of the MTV Video Music Awards she was chosen as an empire, stroking the belly after singing his title Love On Top. As for the birth of her twins, Sir, and Rumi, all the world remembers : she had organized a photoshoot where she appeared, a true madonna immaculate, covered with flowers – and détrônait, by the way, all the other shots posted at the time on Instagram by exploding records like.