Beyoncé pregnant with her fourth child ? His answer cash to the rumors

The american star then adds : “It is sometimes stressful to juggle all of these roles, but I think it is the daily life of all the working mothers.” In the end, Beyoncé aspires to an almost ordinary life, albeit punctuated with rhinestones and global tours, but devoid of scandals : “There is no DNA of the rockstar, it is a myth (…). I have the same injuries as everyone else. I am looking to expose this stigma that wants that fame equals drama. What matters is the way you live the events and the way in which they allow you to grow.”