The song “Spirit” of Beyoncé, from the “Lion King”, is on the list of songs pre-selected by the Academy of Oscars, published on Tuesday 17 December. This list will then be reduced to give place to the one, final, the nominees for the Oscars, whose ceremony will take place on 9 February 2020.

On this list is, among other things, “Never Too Late”, a song from the “Lion King”, Elton John and Tim Rice, and “Letter To My Godfather” with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.