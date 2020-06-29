Beyoncé presents her film the Black is the King and ask for the Black vote “, as if our life depended on it”

Disney once again offers the services of the Queen B. The american star unveiled in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the first images of her upcoming movie Black is the King. The film, which the singer has directed and produced in the greatest secrecy, will be available on the new streaming platform, Disney + from the 31st of July.

Black is the King – Beyonce

“Black is the King, is a labor of lovesays Beyoncé in your account of Instagram. This is a project that I am passionate about, I film, edit, and in which I do research day and night for a year”. The film was originally designed to accompany the soundtrack of the remake of the The Lion King Disney. Launched in the year 2019, the film had benefited from the musical creations of Beyoncé, consolidated, and developed later in the album The Lion King: The Gift. The singer had also lent his voice to the character of Nala.

Shooting with equipment diversity, Black is the King tell “the initiatory journey of a rich young man is faced with the betrayal, the love, and the search for identity”that “it is a tribute to the travels of the Black families through the time”says a press release. The themes of inheritance, of the past, of the Black culture, for what must be at the heart of the film.

The themes that resonate strongly with current affairs, so that the movement Black Lives Matter, is experiencing a resurgence in the united States and several other countries. “The events of 2020 have been made of the vision and the message of the film even more relevant […] We are all looking for security and the light. Many of us want a change”adds Beyoncé.

The viewers is particularly the titles My Power, The State Of Mind 4 Eva and Brown Skin Girlalready appeared in the album The Lion King: The Gift. On the 19th of June, on the occasion of the day of the emancipation, which celebrates the emancipation of american slaves in Texas, the diva of R & B, had offered to his fans with a new song, titled Black Parade. Very committed in the fight against racism, Beyoncé also took advantage of the ceremony of the BET Awards, which were awarded with a humanitarian award, to call the Negroes to vote in the next presidential election.

“I encourage you to continue to act, to change and to dismantle a system that is racist and unequal, he said. There are people who count on us to stay in the home for the local elections and primary elections that will take place in the States of the country. We must vote as if our life depended on it, because this is the case.”