Beyoncé : pretty pictures Of the family with the twins Rumi and Sir unveiled

Rare are the appearances of Rumi, and Sir, 2 years old, the twins of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. on the occasion of his 38th birthday, celebrated on 4 September 2019, the singer took to her official website to share photos of the highlights of the past year. In the evening, in the studio, in a meeting, sometimes in sequins and feathers, sometimes in the natural holiday… The star was notably unveiled pictures of family new.

On a photo dating from October 2018, Beyoncé appears with its cadet-in-arm, dressed up for Halloween : the top-of-form, long dress in lace, scarf removed, small round glasses and a large cross around the neck… A look of 90’s inspired by the american actress Lisa Bonet. In a completely different style, Rumi, and Sir, they are dressed in outfits printed. A disguise is so successful that even Zoë Kravitz, daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, was bluffée on Instagram : “But… Is-this-that Beyoncé is my mom now or… ?“