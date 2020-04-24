Beyonce promises 6 million to the people affected by the Covid-19

The american singer Beyonce has announced $ 6 million to essential workers and people affected by the pandemic Covid-19 in the large american cities, via its initiative BeyGOOD. The money will be donated to local organizations.

“Communities of color suffer in huge proportions of the pandemic. Many families living in underserved areas, which makes the social distance the more complicated”, noted the foundation BeyGood.

“The communities starved of funding for education, health and housing, are faced now with the infection rates are alarming, and death. These communities lack access to testing and care services equitable,” the statement continued.

A gift of a billion Dorsey

In partnership with the initiative of the executive director of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, #startsmall, the amounts charities will be distributed to local organizations, at the university of Los Angeles and the american alliance for mental health in order to meet the essential needs on the ground in New York city, Detroit, New Orleans and Houston, the birthplace of Beyonce.

The founder and patron saint of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, for its part, had already announced that he was going to give $ 1 billion to participate in the fight against the pandemic coronavirus, or 28% of his fortune.

The new coronavirus has made 49’759 deaths in the United States, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins university on Thursday night. The country is by far the most grief-stricken by the virus, according to official figures. Due to the lack of testing, the true number of people infected is probably much higher.



ats, belga, afp

