Beyoncé: queen of the charts for three decades! Actually Beyoncé

The remix of Beyoncé on the song of Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”, just move from fifth place to first in the ranking Billboard Hot 100. This performance allows Queen B to beat a new record! It becomes, in effect, the second female artist in solo to be number 1 during three decades in a row.

Beyoncé has, indeed, been at the top of the Hot 100, in the years 2000, 2010 and 2020! Only Mariah Carey had managed the feat in January last thanks to “All I Want For Christmas is You”. This title allowed him to be the number 1 artist for four decades, the 90s, 2000, 2010 and 2020.