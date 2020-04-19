Beyoncé reacts to the death rate for sars coronavirus in Houston at One World: Together At Home

HOUSTON – Beyoncé has shared a fact devastating to the coronavirus in the Houston area, a disproportionate number of african-americans to die “This virus is killing Blacks at an alarming rate in America,” said the native of Houston in a video posted Saturday to a variety of inspirational words at the One World: Together At Home, the global broadcast and special digital for support workers first-line health and WHO

Recent studies show that Blacks experience much higher rates of mortality in several major cities, including Houston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Detriot and New OrleansÀ Houston, officials at the Texas Medical Center have reported that African Americans accounted for 66% of deaths from coronavirus in mid-April, when they accounted for approximately 23% of the population of the city in Spite of this imbalance of racial, compared to other geographical areas, Houston and Harris county share a relatively small number of deaths due to COVID-19, confirming a total of 67 deaths Saturday

Experts have pointed out many reasons for the difference racial, including chronic diseases existing, a lack of access to health care, the loss of a job, and live in metropolitan areas crowded Beyoncé has pointed out that Blacks are a central part of the workforce, and some don’t have the luxury of working from home, “please, protect yourself, “said Beyoncé

“We are one family and We need you We need your voice, your abilities and your strength from anywhere in the world

I know that it is very difficult, but please be patient, be encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes, “She has also requested prayers for the true heroes, those who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep the world safe from the pandemic of sars coronavirus “For physicians, nurses and other health professionals who, away from their family, take care of our own, we continue to pray for your safety,” said Beyoncé

“To those of the food industry, distributors, factors, to employees of the sanitation work so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service” Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance in the “Disney Family Singalong”

