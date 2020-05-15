Beyoncé receives a tender message to Mariah Carey for her birthday – Actu Beyoncé

On September 4, Beyoncé blew out 38 candles. A birthday celebrated as it should be by the interpreter of “Single Ladies”. The famous singer has also received thousands of messages for this special day.

Very active on social networks, Mariah Carey did not fail to send him a nice message: “Happy birthday”has she commented in this post with a photo of them.

The two artists seem to be always as accomplices. Friends of long date, they were photographed several times together. In December 2016, for example, they asked both of them to the end of the concert of Mariah Carey orchestrated at the Beacon Theatre in New York city.