Beyonce reveals the first images of ” Black Is the King “

Beyonce is very excited to show this project, you are going to discover the first exclusive pictures.

Beyoncé has been working since more than a year ago, in a new music and film project. A new ” album visual “, that she knows the secret. Beyoncé makes us joy, to publish the first pictures in an exclusive. This new creation is “the Black Is the King” makes a direct reference to this, now, very famous story, the Lion King. It is, in fact, has been originally designed, as a piece of accompaniment of the original soundtrack of ” The Lion King: The Gift. “. Between Beyoncé and the Lion King, it’s a long story, either on the screen or on the stage. In your account of Instagram, the talented singer, do not shy away to share your joy with your viewers: “In general, the comments are short and sweet, but I just saw the trailer with my family, and I’m excited”.

Beyoncé announces the launch of “Black Is the King” for the July 31, 2020

The next premiere of the film is scheduled for the 31 of July, by the Disney studios. This result promises to be extraordinarily well-timed to coincide with the context, in particular in the united States today. The one in which he appeared to be the movement ” Black Lives Matter “. In the last few weeks, the demonstrations have raised in the four corners of the united States, after the death of George Floyd. These crowds have claimed ideals, which supports the american singer, very committed. In addition, Beyoncé was chosen as the central theme of ” Black is the King “,” to celebrate the breadth and beauty of black ancestry “. We’ll let you discover the trailer that promises a great success.

After you have created precedents on the question of a feminist, Beyoncé button of the battery, once more, with a theme that is close to your heart the whole of society. Beyoncé is the first surprise :” I never would have imagined that a year later, all the work of this production could serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have been made of the vision and the message of the film, even more relevant, so that people from all over the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of the security and of the light. Many of us want to change. “. We all hope, be the 31 of July !