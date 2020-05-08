Beyoncé, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian : diets and tips diet of the stars to prevent, in 2020 : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Infusions of vitamins

On Instagram, Chrissy Teigen appears to be smiling with an infusion of vitamins in the arm. Very popular in the United States and the United Kingdom, infusions, intravenous would relieve a hangover, burn fat, strengthen the immune system or to stop the lag.

What is the opinion of the experts ?

Marcela Fiuza, a spokesperson for the BDA and dietician explains why this practice is dangerous and unconscious :” Every time an intravenous line is inserted, there is a risk of infection and the danger that a vein is inflamed or blocked by a clot “. With a surplus of vitamins, you risk endangering your health, especially if you already have medical problems. For the BDA, a healthy and balanced diet is sufficient to provide the human body with all the vitamins and minerals it needs.

The regime of 22 days of Beyoncé

Change their eating habits in 22 days is the goal of the miracle diet of Beyoncé. With a paid program ($99 per year), the users discover a new food operation based on plants. In the space of a few weeks, they would become vegans.

What is the opinion of the experts ?

” If you have the skills and knowledge required to prepare a diet based on plants, you can do it by yourself, without even spending money. “develops Anna Daniels, another spokesperson for the BDA and dietician.

However, she sees a quality in this plan :” A plant-based diet could be a good solution for some people are beginning to eat better. But, it would take over 22 days to change his eating habits and to regain good health.“

The glacce amthyst bottles

These are bottles with precious stones inside. Iron, minerals as well as other properties that are present in the stones would cure the insomnia, mood swings and stress.

The opinion of the experts :

” There is no evidence regarding the benefits of crystals on the water. Of course, you’re going to feel better, because you improve your hydration. Drink more water, but if I was you I gaspillerais not my money to a flask with crystals. Buy a stainless steel reusable, and protect the environment “concludes the spokesperson for the BDA Claire Pettitt.

To complement these recommendations, the president of the BDA, Caroline Bovey note that the encouragement of these practices does not help people to feel better. ” Dietitians work with their patients to assist them to adopt eating habits that are right for them and to promote their health. In regards to the nutrition, trust the experts trained and regulated. “

