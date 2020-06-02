Beyoncé, Rihanna… The music industry paused in reaction to the death of George Floyd

The major record companies to suspend their activity this Tuesday, June 2, in order to show their support for the african-american community, struggling against the police violence. Several artists associated with the initiative. Thus, Sony Music, Warner Music Group and Universal Music will participate in the” Black Out Tuesday “: “a day to observe, take contact and organize “.

The action, relayed in mass on social networks with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, was launched by two executives of the music industry, including Jamila Thomas d’Atlantic Records. It aims to raise awareness about the protest movement that is shaking the United States for a week now.

Big names, such as Quincy Jonesthe Rolling Stones or David Guetta are associated with the project. On accounts Facebook and Instagram, Celine Dion has called on the people to not only be not racist, but to be ” anti-racist “.

Since the beginning of the protests, many artists such as Rihanna that has not hesitated to take a public stance or even Beyoncé that relayed a petition calling for justice for the death of George Floyd.