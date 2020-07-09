Beyoncé : rumours of the most absurd (and fun) about the singer

Beyoncé is talented. She is happy, she has a wonderful husband and three beautiful children. She is rich, she is successful, she is engaged and she is jealous. Worse than that : that fantasize lovers of conspiracy theories. Queen B. is, without doubt, one of the stars that inspires the most rumors. The best of.

Rumor number 1 : Beyoncé is not called Beyoncé. She is Italian. And satanist

KW Miller, candidate for Congress from Florida, conservative, pro-Trump, lover of conspiracy theories, was a perfect stranger until the 5 of July of 2020. When he posted a series of tweets from WTF, stating that : “Beyoncé is not even african-american. She pretends to talk to her. His real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of a plan of (George) Soros and the Deep State (literally in a deep State, a kind of parallel government, editor’s note) in favor of the motion Black Lives Matter. Beyoncé, you are warned.”

According to him, the song Training (from your album Lemonade), is neither more nor less than a hard-coded message in which she admits frankly “to be demonic and to worship in the churches satanic of Alabama and Louisiana. She hides symbols satanists in your bag.” With his words, KW Miller has at least managed to get you to talk. And spent the minimum for a sweet madness. Is to know what they think the voters…

Rumor number 2 : Beyoncé is an Illuminati Reptilian

This is almost the same thing as the rumor before. Queen B. is a puppet of the Illumaniti (the “Illuminati”), this secret society behind all the evils of the world, which brings together the most powerful of this world (that is to say, political figures, entrepreneurs, but also to the artists), for the control of us and establishing a New World Order. In addition to Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, among its members, it would be Kanye West, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Madonna, etc .. A sign ? Form a triangle with your hands – the Eye of Providence (the same that are also found in some of the elevator buttons…).

Rumor number 3 : Beyoncé lied about their pregnancies

Beyoncé is not pregnant when the rumor says. And when it really is, the rumor says that this is not true. When she waited for her daughter Ivy, “” it has been said that Beyoncé had organized their pregnancy. Your baby bump ? A belly. And a surrogate mother, was placed in the secret… When the singer was pregnant with their twins of Rumi and Lord, she had to do in the face of other rumors, less twisted, fortunately.

Rumor number 4 : Beyonce lie about her age

Officially, Beyoncé was born September 4, 1981. But it is perhaps older than she claims to be… In the year 2015, Matthew Knowlesthe father of Beyoncé threw a stone in the pond to the rumors : in an interview, referring to the debut of the singer of his daughter, he reminded her that she had been with a young man… Rose “that was exactly the same age as Beyonce, Usher, too, was of the same age.“Except for that Pink was born in 1979 and Usher in the year 1978… Oops.

In 2006, the site MediaTakeOut had alleged that Beyonce was born… on September 4, 1974 ! In 2008, actress Gabrielle Union, born in 1972, said she and Beyoncé were “been friends since they were teenagers“.

The Rumor number 5 : Beyoncé is the mother of Solange

Taking into account that she lie about her age… Beyoncé would have been pregnant at the age of 12 years and their parents, Matthew and Tina, they have a high the small Solange as his own daughter.

Rumor number 6 : Beyoncé has been the lover of Barack Obama

Beyoncé is a close, Barack Obama, for whom she performed the american national anthem, The Star-Spangled Bannerduring his second inauguration ceremony in January 2013. But they are more than that ? A year later, rumour has it that the Washington Post (it is what it is), I was about to come out “a huge thing. The link is supposed to take Barack Obama with Beyoncé.”Michelle is still waiting. And so are we.

Rumor number 7 : Beyoncé has been cloned

Fans think that Beyoncé is dead (from 1999 and 2010, choose your camp), and has been replaced by… a clone. A clone is not as perfect as in looking at it more closely, she does not smile as the authentic and does not have the same hair implant is even better than the doppelganger that has taken the place of Avril Lavigne or Paul McCartney (a true death since 1966, but shhh).

Rumor number 8 : Beyoncé has kidnapped Sia

Siathe singer and write lyrics of talent, has had the opportunity to work with Beyoncé. But at what price ? In Brazil (why Brazil, which is a mystery), a theory is born according to what the australian artist had been held hostage in an underground lair by Beyonce to force you to write songs. Some even believed decode tweets, calling to the rescue and launched the hashtag #SaveSia. A rumor become a meme.

Rumor # 9 : Beyoncé is no stranger to the death of Joan Rivers

The September 4, 2004, the facilitator, actress, and tongue, viper Joan Rivers died. On the 28th of August previous, she had been hospitalized of emergency in New York after an operation of the vocal cords during which she had a cardiac arrest. The day before, she had gently mocked Beyoncé’s twitter : “A man would be out of the finger of a bite to a concert of Beyoncé ! Coup de théâtre : it was not the finger of Jay Z and he has not been bitten by Solange.” Small reference to the famous case of the elevator.

And as it happens, Joan Rivers, born in 1933, died at the age of 81 years : it is the day of the 33 years of Beyoncé, born in 1981. A great coincidence ! As well as that, Beyonce does not have a sense of humor ?

