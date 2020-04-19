Beyonce said that the coronavirus is “killing Blacks at an alarming rate”

2020-04-19 11:30:04

The american star Beyonce has warned that the coronavirus “killing Blacks at an alarming rate” during “One World: Together At Home”.

Beyonce has warned that the coronavirus “killing Blacks at an alarming rate” during “One World: Together At Home”.

The singer, 38-year-old gave an impassioned speech during his appearance at the event star-studded, which has been used to collect funds for the fight against the pandemic.

The hitmaker “Halo” – which has twin Blue, eight, and two years Sir and Rumi with Jay-Z – said: “Black americans are disproportionately to these essential parts of the workforce who do not have the luxury of working at home .

“The african-american communities as a whole have been severely affected by this crisis. Those who suffer from pre-existing medical conditions are at even greater risk. This virus is killing Blacks at an alarming rate here in America.”

Beyonce has called on the public to remain cautious in a period of pandemic.

She said: “please, protect yourself. We are one family and we need you. We need your voice, your abilities and your strength from anywhere in the world.”

The star charts also expressed his gratitude to the people who continue to work in key roles, despite the threat of the virus.

She shared: “tonight, we celebrate the real heroes, those who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep us all safe, fed and in good health … we continue to pray for your safety.

“To those of the food industry, drivers, factors and employees of the sanitation work so that we can be safe in our homes, we thank you for your selfless service.”

In addition, Beyonce has asked the public to “keep the faith” in the midst of the health crisis today.

She explained: “I know that it is very difficult, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes.

“Good night and God bless you.”

Keywords: Beyonce, Jay Z

Return to the flow

.