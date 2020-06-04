Beyoncé, Shakira, Lara Fabian… These stars of the song, which have doubled heroes of Disney

Beyoncé – “The Lion King” (2019)

In the midst of the current remakes of classic Disney born in recent years, the director Jon Favreau was already illustrated in 2016 with his replay of the “the Jungle Book” which was greeted positively by the critics, and wreathed in a huge public success. To surf on the wave of success, the director of”Iron Man” recurrence three years later with one of the cartoons the most popular of all the catalog Disney : “The Lion King”. And if Elton John takes course of the service, to sing her unforgettable “Can You Feel the Love Tonight ?”, another superstar takes care of the bridge with the new generation in the person of Beyoncé. But Queen Bey does not merely interpret a title unheard on the soundtrack for this remake, the “Spirit”. Jon Favreau also offers to the one that is already illustrated in the past by her talents as an actress one of the key roles in this 3D version of the classic from 1994. In the original version of the film, it is she who lends her voice to Nala at the adult age, the lioness that falls in love the young Simba, doubled by the actor and rapper Donald Glover, also known under the name of Childish Gambino (“This is America”). In the French version, it is also a singer, and double the character of Nala : Anne Sila, a finalist on season 4 of “The Voice”.

Shakira – “Zootopie” (2016)

Beyoncé, however, is not the first to be bent in the delicate exercise of the dubbing for the firm to large ears. Three years earlier, the output of the “Zootopie” allows another superstar of pop to shine in this field. On this occasion, Disney and directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore propose to Shakira to write the theme of the credits of the film, “Try Everything” — a song co-wrote by Sia. But the participation of the lovely Colombian does not stop there since the pair of filmmakers decides to write him a character in the film. This character is none other than Gazelle, superstar of the song was very popular in the world of Zootopie and animals that inhabit it. A role of composition for the star, somehow ! Shakira ensures, of course, the dubbing of a character in the original version in English, but also in the version in Spanish.

Miley Cyrus – “Volt, star malgré lui” (2008)

The case of Miley Cyrus is certainly a little different for two reasons. First of all, because if it is firmly established as one of the most popular female vocalists of the teenagers of her generation, she has also always led from the front a career as an actress, as evidenced by the series “Hannah Montana,” which has proved, and allowed him to pursue his two careers. Secondly, the young woman is one of the many child-stars revealed by Disney in his youth, in the same way that Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Justin Timberlake. There is, therefore, not surprising to find the name of Miley Cyrus in the credits of a feature film animation studio, “Volt, star malgré lui”, which comes out in theaters in 2008. But if the young woman interprets the song of the end “I Thought I Lost You” with John Travolta, she also offers her voice to the character of Penny, the girl partner on the screen of the dog-star Volt in series of the fictitious which serves as a backdrop to the film.

David Hallyday – “The Treasure Planet” (2002)

Appeal to singers to play doublers a day is not the prerogative of Hollywood. Disney has also given rise to its French versions, as was the case for “Treasure Planet” in 2002, calling on David Hallyday double for the main character, Jim Hawkins, one of the incursions of the singer in the field of cinema. This adaptation version of steampunk and space of the novel “Treasure Island” by Robert Charles Stevenson has allowed the son of Johnny to reconnect with Disney, who was already associated with a decade earlier the time of a television broadcast a special for the opening of the amusement park Disneyland Paris, which he had co-facilitated with Jean-Pierre Foucault. In addition to this foray into the world of dubbing, David Hallyday performed the hit song from the soundtrack of “Treasure Planet”, “A free man”.

Lara Fabian and Francis Lalanne – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” (1996)

Discuss the “Our Lady of Paris” of Victor Hugo and the world of French song called necessarily the memory of the musical, which was adapted by Luc Plamondon and Richard Cocciante, a true phenomenon of company launched in 1998. But two years earlier, the singers were already set to honor the adaptation by Disney, The Hunchback of Notre-Dame”. Not Garou, Patrick Fiori, or Hélène Ségara in the voice cast of the cartoon of course, but other well-known names. In the French version, it is Francis Lalanne that double the most famous hunchback of French literature, ringer of the bells of Notre-Dame. Our comrades in quebec, meanwhile, have been able to hear behind the features of the bewitching Esmeralda the voice of another singer francophone famous for : Lara Fabian, become a star in the canadian province in the early 90’s, before its popularity explodes in our country.

Billy Joel – “Oliver and Company” (1988)

For a long time, the tradition at Disney was to invite singers of renown to compose the soundtrack of his movies without that last jump the not. One of them has done so, however : in 1988, Disney launched a modern adaptation of”Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens, set in the New York of the time. To dress musically the film, the studio made a call to one of the most iconic singers in new york that are : Billy Joel. Not content to compose for the film “Why Should I Worry?” (“But why me ?” in French), the interpreter of “Piano Man” and “New York State of Mind” is also in charge of double the dog, Rogue, who takes under his wing the young Oliver in his adventures.