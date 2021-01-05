BEYONCE SHARED UNEDITED IMAGES OF THE TWINS RUMI AND SIR

Beyonce wished her fans a Happy New Year by posting a video recap of her 2020, where you can see some rare unedited images of her children!

One of the tenderest passages is the one in which Rumi is the protagonist: the girl, who is now three and a half years old , moves to the rhythm of ” Savage Remix “, the song by Megan Thee Stallion in collaboration with Queen B. When her mother he asks if he has had a nice summer, nods yes.

There is also a photoshoot of Rumi with twin brother Sir wearing the collection designed by their mother, Ivy Park x Adidas.

Could not miss Blue Ivy , 8, who sings ” Brown Skin Girl “: the eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is co-author of the piece that has already earned her an important award . Her voice can also be heard while reading the audiobook she was the official narrator of .

” Let’s toast a new year Beyhive – wrote the star in the caption of the video – 2020 has divided us and united us. Many have not been able to see loved ones and we have had too many losses, but we have been united by our humanity “.

” This year for me it was about celebrating joy, pursuing happiness and living in love . As we look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love . Celebrate being an important individual who contributes to our beautiful community. Toast to a better and brighter 2021 “.