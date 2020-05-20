Beyoncé she pocketed $ 300 million with the arrival of Uber to Wall Street ?

A-t-it exaggerated the business acumen of the “Queen B” ? Since the beginning of the week, many in the media claim that the american singer, the first billionaire of hip-hop , has made an excellent tumbling financial with the arrival of Uber to Wall Street. Beyonce Knowles would, in effect, an owner of a stock of giant mountain bike valued at nearly $ 300 million.

To understand what it is, it must go back to the first years of Uber, founded in 2009 by Travis Kalanick in the bay of San Francisco. To popularize its service, the former CEO of the group does not hesitate to push the door of Hollywood to solicit the capital as well as the support of american stars. Goal is to make Uber a social phenomenon as much as on culture to push its adoption.

According to Forbes , Aston Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio or Jared Leto invest early in the american company. Beyoncé meets, it, the leaders of Uber in 2015, on the occasion of a corporate event organised by the group in Las Vegas. At the end of a musical performance, Queen B request, not a stamp, but stock options of american company.

A bad calculation

According to the” New York Times “the performer is known for his ability of a business woman manages to negotiate with Kalanick to $ 6 million of shares of the company, which was already part of the start-up in the world and one of the more valued.

With the arrival of Uber to Wall Street there is just a week, some have seized on the opportunity to advance with only 6 million shares of the american company to $ 45 unit (the price of the introduction of Uber in the Award), Beyoncé Knowles was sitting on a small fortune of $ 300 million ($270 million in reality, and 250 million at closing Friday night).

But, as noted in the american website “CelebrityNetWorth” specialized in the study of the fortunes of the stars, this information is likely to be false. In fact, Beyoncé has received 6 million shares, according to the valuation of the company at the time, and not 6 million shares of the company.

In 2015, Uber was valued near $ 50 billion. Assuming that Beyoncé has retained all of its units, and that they have not been diluted with the various fund-raising carried out by Uber, its participation would amount to $ 9 million, according to the media. Was a good financial operation, but not the incredible somersault announced by some media.