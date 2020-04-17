Beyoncé sings for nursing staff all over the world (video)

The pandemic of Covid-19 passed Thursday a new threshold, with over 140,000 deaths recorded in the world, including over 32,000 in the United States. Many personalities are mobilized to come to the end of the epidemic and to provide material aid to their country.

Beyoncé wanted to show her gratitude to the nursing staff in music. The star has dedicated a song to all these people who are fighting every day to save lives.

“I would like to dedicate this song to all the nursing staff that works tirelessly to keep us in good health. We appreciate you“, said the singer before starting to sing.

With over 650,000 cases reported, the United States are the new front line. With whole swathes of the economy to a standstill, more than 22 million people who entered the unemployment in the past four weeks.

