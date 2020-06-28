Beyoncé soon rewarded with a humanitarian award at the BET Awards ⋆ StarMag.com

Beyoncé will soon be honored at the BET Awards ! It says why here.

It is THE largest of the stars of america, which puts everyone in agreement : Beyonce also known as Queen B. In January 2017, the sublime singer has sold…185,5 million albums in the world. And all of that, nothing with her solo career ! A figure is simply delusional, which shows the magnitude of the phenomenon that is Beyoncé in the four corners of the world. But this is not all.

The wife of rapper Jay-Z is not only influential in the middle of the music, has a real aura that makes her an effective spokesperson for many causes ! It has recently been demonstrated with the movement Black Lives Matter.

Beyoncé-winner of the humanitarian award

This Sunday, June 28, the BET Awards will take place across the Atlantic. As a reminder, this is a ceremony that recognizes the personalities hasfro-americans and other minorities in the field of entertainment. On this occasion, Beyoncé is going to receive a humanitarian award for his years of philanthropy !

Yes, the singer is very committedespecially because in these last few years with a particular organization BeyGOOD. This organization has, for example, raised funds to support young college students. In 2017, Beyoncé has also launched BeyGood4Burundi in collaboration with UNICEF. The purpose of this ? To bring clean water to Burundi.

In relation to the rights of the woman, the artist also has often worn his voice ! The victim, by itself, of sexual harassment, Beyoncé did not hesitate to denounce certain behaviors !