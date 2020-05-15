Beyoncé, soon to be exhibited in a famous museum

The successes follow one another to Beyoncé. After his daughter Blue Ivy has made its entry in the charts at only 7 years old, the singer of 37 years is also a new consecration, in both professional and personal. In fact, a portrait of her soon to be exhibited in the famous National Portrait Gallery is an art museum located in Washington, dc. For the latter, the choice of the work is naturally related to the one that is titled ” See Your Halo “. This is a shot done by photographer Tyler Mitchell, for the edition of the month of September 2018 of the famous magazine ” Vogue US “. The interpreter of “Run The World” appears to be wearing a crown of Philip Treacy and is wearing a gorgeous golden gown signed by the house Valentino. And the result is stunning !

Tyler Mitchell said he ” was proud “

It is in 2018 that Tyler Mitchell, 24 years, photographing Beyoncé for the magazine ” Vogue US “. A turning point in his young career as he becomes the first african-american to sign the cover of the magazine but also one of the youngest. When he learns that one of his works will soon be exposed, it is a consecration. “A year ago today, we started something. Now, I am proud that this picture made its entry in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, ” he confided on his Twitter account Tuesday. For the moment, no date has been announced but it’s a safe bet that many fans will now run to the museum of Washington.