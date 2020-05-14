Beyoncé sparkles at the premiere of the “Lion King” with her daughter Blue Ivy

On Tuesday, Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy attended the premiere of the film “The Lion King” in Los Angeles.

In a few weeks will be in theatres the remake of the cult film “The Lion King”, directed by Jon Favreau. For its american version, the filmmaker has set his sights on Beyoncé to double the voice of the lioness Nala, and interpret the emblematic title “Can you feel the love tonight” by Elton John in duet with Donald Glover. To ensure his promotion, the singer of 37 years has made this Tuesday, July 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to attend the premiere of the film. Like many of her apparitions, she has once again created the turmoil.

Wearing a jacket smooking shimmering Alexander McQueen by way of dress, the superstar of hollywood has attracted many eyes at the time of his arrival. And for good reason. If singer Kelly Rowland and actors Zooey Deschanel (“Yes Man”), Billy Eichner (“American Horror Story”), Donald Glover (“Alone on Mars”) or even Meghan Trainor were also present for the event, it is in the company of her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy (7 years) she has chosen to appear. The latter wore an outfit almost identical to that of his illustrious mother for a guaranteed effect.

The French version of “the Lion King” was also used in a casting choice. Ryan Bensetti lent his voice to Simba, Anne Sila for Nala, Jamel Debbouze for Timon, Alban Ivanov for Pumbaa and Jean Reno for Mufasa. The film is to be discovered in cinemas on July 17 next.