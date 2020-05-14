Beyoncé : speaking about her miscarriages, the singer is involved in breaking a taboo

One in three women will have a miscarriage in her life. 10% to 25% of pregnancies would end the same, with a burst of spontaneous pregnancy, according to the official figures. It is even estimated that there are 2.6 million per year in the world, making this event, a very widespread phenomenon. Yet, it is a taboo subject that women never get to hear speak and whom they never speak. At the hospital, as recalled by the mp LREM Paula Forteza who told of his miscarriage on the site Mediumlast June, the miscarriage is considered a normal delivery. Also, no psychological follow-up is planned following this event yet. Guilt, loneliness, depression, hormonal reactions, the miscarriage may be experienced as a real trauma. “Did you know that, at the hospital, the miscarriage is support for such a delivery as the other : epidural, hospital stay, maternity, certificate of birth ?“one can read in the testimony of the politician. In short, the miscarriage is normalized by the medicine and, unfortunately, it does not help the women to talk about it. Moreover, most of them discover that the women that surround them have lived, only where they do manage to evoke their own miscarriage.

In referring to this event publicly in his blog “Miscarriages : and if we talked about it ?“, Paula Forteza was one of the only women in public, sounding the alarm in order that you break the silence. At international level, Michelle Obama has also spoke of his own, in his book Becomereleased in November 2018. “A miscarriage is a solitary experience, painful, and demoralizing, can we read. When you do, you might think that it is your fault, this is not the case.“She had also said on a tv tray : “I had the impression to fail because I didn’t know at what point the miscarriages were common, because we don’t talk about it. We stay in our pain, thinking we are broken“. And if these women politicians have expressed themselves recently on this subject, Beyoncé is also output to the silence, in an interview for the first issue of 2020 magazine It USwhile she responded to questions from the readers.

“I started to look for a deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I never thought I would need, testament-t-it. The success seems to me different now. I learned that every pain and every loss are in fact gifts. The miscarriages have taught me that I had to get mother before being able to be the mother of someone else. Then I had Blue, and my goal in life is become so much more profound. I’m dead and I’m born again.”

Little by little, if the women manage to finally break the taboo around miscarriage, will there be more to the various governments to put in place a medical accompaniment, and especially psychologicalto the women who need it… If not to all women.