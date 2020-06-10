Beyoncé speaks of the protests against the deaths of George Floyd in 2020

Beyoncé has been one of the stars to help Barack and Michelle Obama, to congratulate the promotion of 2020. During his opening speech virtual Sunday, the superstar addressed the protests that have swept the nation.

“Thank you for using your collective voice to let the world know that Black Lives Matter “, she said in a video Instagram. “The murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and many others, we were all left broken. This has left the entire country in search of answers. We have seen that our hearts collective, when they are made to affirmative action, could start the wheels of change. A real change has started with you, this new generation of graduates of the high school and college that we are celebrating today. ”

Beyoncé has already spoken of these deaths. On several occasions, the singer used his platform to demand justice for their death.

With Beyoncé, the former president and first lady also sent words of encouragement to the promotion of 2020. In addition, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and many others have participated in the graduation ceremony.