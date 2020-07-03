Beyoncé, Spike Lee, Toni Morrison… The inspiration of the movement Black Lives Matter – the Young people of Africa

Beyonce to Toni Morrison, passing by Childish Gambino or Spike Lee, the artists who are inspired by the Black movement, the Life of the Subject. Shared on social networks, some of his works have become symbols.





This is America, of Childish Gambino (2018)

In just four minutes, the lyrics of the song and the clip This is America, of Childish Gambino, paint a dark picture of the united states and its racial disparities. Full of messages more or less self-explanatory, the video has nearly 700 million views, made reference to several of the victims black people killed by police and white supremacy.

The scene of gospel music in which the artist shot of the members of a choir, for example, makes clear reference to the killing of Charleston in 2015. In the name of a ” war between races “, a White had killed nine members of the black community in a church in South Carolina.

Output in 2018, the song found a second life : he became one of the anthems of the movement Black Lives Matter on your social network of Tik Tok, where you are shown a series of videos that show the violence of the police.

Sula, Toni Morrison (1973)

Sula falls under the long list of works of the struggle against racism Toni Morrison, where the Black must struggle to exist on the face of the indifference of the Whites. She worked here a story about the friendship between two girls, black, on a background of racism, the trauma and segregation in the Ohio of the 1920s.

