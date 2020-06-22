Beyoncé: take a look at her new hit “Black Parade” – News of Beyoncé

Beyoncé has unveiled a title unexpected, on the 19th of June last, entitled “the Black Parade”. This date is not insignificant. Was chosen for its symbol. It is, in effect, the “juneteenth,” the day that commemorates the end of slavery in the united States.

“Black Parade” was co-written by Jay-Z and composed by long-time collaborators of the Queen B, Derek Dixie, Case and Kaydence.

Beyoncé sings of his Southern heritage and his passage to adulthood. “I cannot forget my history is your history, yes / We are black, baby, that’s the reason why you always mad, yes.”, sings the superstar. Which could be translated in French by: “I can never forget that my story is your story, yes. We are a black baby, this is the reason why they are angry, yes.”