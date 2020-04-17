Beyonce?! Take a look at The Disney Family Singalong with our blog live

Let’s move to serious things … to sing … a few songs.

ABC brings the joy of Disney this evening with Disney family Singalonga concert full of songs from Disney, interpreted by celebrities from their homes, with their families. Is it totally strange that we are here in life, by watching celebrities sing songs of Disney in their impressive lounges and kitchens? Yes. This is totally something that we are here to look at every minute? You the paries.

We sing songs already for ourselves, alone in our homes, then we might as well sing with other people who also do it! In addition, we were promised real bops and real celebrities (hello, Ariana Grande, and may be Zac Efron!).

We will be here to sing (and drink) throughout the special, then tie you and stay tuned.