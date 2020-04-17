Beyonce?! Take a look at The Disney Family Singalong with our blog live

Let’s move to serious things … to sing … a few songs.
ABC brings the joy of Disney this evening with Disney family Singalonga concert full of songs from Disney, interpreted by celebrities from their homes, with their families. Is it totally strange that we are here in life, by watching celebrities sing songs of Disney in their impressive lounges and kitchens? Yes. This is totally something that we are here to look at every minute? You the paries.
We sing songs already for ourselves, alone in our homes, then we might as well sing with other people who also do it! In addition, we were promised real bops and real celebrities (hello, Ariana Grande, and may be Zac Efron!).
We will be here to sing (and drink) throughout the special, then tie you and stay tuned.
20: 03: Derek Hough and his girlfriend had costumes of beauty and the Beast for this or do they have specially shipped? We are absolutely not surprised if it is the first option and we hope that this was not the second.
20: 04: Of course, Julianne Hough has just a costume Beautiful. That makes sense.
20: 08: Josh Groban and “You’ve got a friend in me” is already finished?! These figures arrive too fast to even sing!
20: 12: We can use the opportunity to listen to Auli’i Cravalho sing “How Far It Goes” but we’ll keep a part of our dignity by not attempting to sing with it. (Remember when she did it live at the Oscars and that she has even been hit in the head and was still killed? A real star.)
20: 19: BEYONCE?!?!?!
20: 20: Sorry … BEYONCE?!?! IS THERE?!?! SINGING WITH A FILTER IN INSTAGRAM ON HIS FACE?! What have we done to deserve this, honestly.
20: 25: It is easy to forget to what point the singer Amber Riley is good until it is in front of you killing one of the greatest songs of the last decade. Let it goooooooo!
20: 27: This Aladdin The meeting of Broadway is unbelievable, but we’ll have to review it because we really believe the way Beyonce appeared on the screen with this filter enabled. God bless you, Queen Bey.
20: 29: Elle Fanning has just presented Ariana Grande with her own performance of “I Won t Say I m In Love” from Hercules. And this is not just Ariana who sings once, on a single screen. No, it is nine Arianas!
20: 30.: Listen, we are really impressed by the work that Ariana has devoted to. Not surprised, but impressed.
20: 44: It is weird to listen to Christina Aguilera not singing the siena Mulan song, but well, we’re going to take The Lion king (even if Beyonce was here earlier and has not sung The Lion king).
20: 46: Now, these are small talented children, dancing to “Under the Sea” with Jordan Fisher. Where can I find this pants made out of fish scales?
Disney family Singalong is broadcast on ABC.