Beyoncé : take a look at the incredible video of her daughter Blue Ivy on stage

The talent would be genetic ? Believe Blue Ivy, daughter of Beyoncé, it would seem. The website ” TMZ ” has unveiled a video of the little girl, aged 7 years, at a dance performance at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles. Blue Ivy and her friends danced on a song familiar to the child since it was the song ” Before I Let Go “, from Beyoncé ! And on the video, the little girl steals clearly the star of other children. In the first rank, she dances like a pro. Would she have attended all the rehearsals of his mother ? Looks good, especially at the end of the song, Blue Ivy ends with a big gap perfect !

This is not the first time that the daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé unveils her talents as a dancer. Two years ago already, Blue Ivy had caused a sensation when his dance show, when she made a choreography in a tutu pink on “September” of the group Earth, Wind and Fire. Dream-she, like his parents, a career in music ?

Blue Ivy, age 7, is adored by the public of Beyoncé. Indeed, the little girl has often accompanied his parents on official events, which are already making her a star. Grammy 2018, Blue Ivy was laughing the internet with a single voice. In the audience, the little girl had asked her parents to make less noise during the ceremony. A reaction that had made the tour of the planet, a buzz planetary 6 years ago. We can’t wait to see his brother and sister, Sir, and Rumi, 2 years, to join her.