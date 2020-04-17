Beyoncé takes this song to Disney as a tribute to the caregivers

MEDIA – “When You Wish Upon A Star”. This Thursday, April 16, during the “Disney Family singalong,” a concert of songs Disney interpreted by celebrities from home and was aired on the ABC network,,Beyoncé has renduhommage to health care providers on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus, as you can see in the video that accompanies this article.

“I would like to dedicate this song to all the personal caregivers throughout the world who work hard to ensure our safety,” said the singer before you start to interpret the song “When You Wish Upon A Star” that is found in the cartoon “Pinocchio”.

At the end of the video, the american singer has asked all the families to stay home. “Please, stay with family, stay safe. We’ll finish, I promise you. God bless you”, she said.

Disney Family Singalong

While the pandemic coronavirus, wreaks havoc in the United States, the most affected country by number of cases and the more mournful, ABC has tried to bring a little of the magic of Disney through this tv-show broadcasted live. Several celebrities, confined, participated.

Aside from Beyoncé, Ariana Grande was notably launched on “I Won’t say I am in love” from “Hercules”/ Christina Aguilera has performed “Can you feel the love tonight” from “Lion King”. The funds collected will be fully donated to the foundation, Feeding America, a national network of food banks for the poor.