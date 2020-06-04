Beyoncé tells fans to stay aligned and focused on the call to justice

Beyoncé has shared a message with his fans on the struggle for justice.

The winner of the Grammy went on Instagram Wednesday night to post George Floydjust hours after the arrest of three officers additional involved in his death.

“The world convened for George Floyd. We know that there is a long way to go,” says a message on Instagram of Beyoncé, writing next to a photo of an event in Minnesota. “Let us remain aligned and focused in our call for true justice.”

attorney general Keith Ellison said Wednesday afternoon that the three additional police officers in Minnesota …J. A. Keung, Thomas Laneand Tou Thao… had officially been charged in the case. Court records obtained by E! The new indicate that Keung, Lane and Thao are each facing two charges of crime: complicity to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting manslaughter in the second degree.

Floyd was declared dead on may 25 after the officer Derek Chauvin pinned man of 46 years to the ground by kneeling on the neck of Floyd. Following a call for justice, Chauvin was arrested may 29 and charged with murder in the third degree and manslaughter in the second degree. However, the attorney general Ellison announced this week that the charges against Chauvin has been transformed into a crime in the second degree.