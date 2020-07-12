Beyoncé, the Artist Katy Perry… The album that is expected this summer

MUSIC – With the period of a public health crisis, artists have taken the time to think about your “hits of the summer”. After the release noticed of “Rain On Me” Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande on may 22, the musicophiles are now waiting for the album of this summer season to dance under the rain as the sun. If you prefer the French artists, or international, you will surely find your happiness in the big exits of the summer. The return of “the Artist” After hits like “Chocolate” or “Catcu Catchu,” the moroccan singer is back with a seventh album entitled “As before,” available on the 17th of July. With this opus, Youssef Akdim remembers his childhood through 21 titles. Also, on the cover of the album, released a couple of days ago on the social networks, the singer appears a child on the side of his mother. Note: a number of collaborations on this album, including Lyna Mahyem, Sofia Mestari, or Caroliina, with which the Artist has signed on the tube “Mafia-like”.

Ellie Goulding tells us about her feminism Finished the singles. The English is preparing to unveil his fourth album, titled "Brighter blue", this Friday July 17. The opus is divided into two different parts. In the first, Ellie Goulding will show the "vulnerable", in the other, named "E. G. 0", the singer will be "more courageous and sure of himself" promises. The singer of "Love Me Like you do" dedicates this album with the theme of "grow and become a woman". On the side of the titles, the songs "Close to me", "Worry about me" and "Power" is on the album.

Lana Del Rey on the album “audio book” And if you replace the tubes music by worms of the poetry ? Lana Del Rey is taking the plunge. Composed by Jack Antonoff (as co-author and producer of his previous album), this new installment, titled “Purple Bent Backwards On The Grass”, will be available on the 28th of July. It will be presented in the form of a collection of poems recited, as in an audio book. According to the Inrocksthere will be 14 tracks. And other projects of this kind should see the light of day: Lana Del Rey has signed a contract for two books with his publisher, that we must accustom ourselves to listen to the singer from the song of the vocal performances more “earthly”.

Beyoncé celebrates Black cultures in the Disney+ Queen B is an innovation. This summer, the star will have his first album visual, a platform of video streaming. After that have resurfaced with the album "the Black parade", on June 19th, past, Beyoncé has recently announced the launch of their new album "Black is the King", available on July 31. This album is a kind of extension of the opus single that she has released to accompany the "Lion King" of Disney. Directed and produced by Beyonce herself, this album is going to celebrate Black cultures. Beyoncé réinventera the lessons of the "Lion King" for children as the kings and queens of today in search of their own crowns. "With this album visual, I wanted to present elements of Black history and the african tradition, with a modern touch and a universal message, and what it really means to find their own identity and build a legacy," wrote the singer on his account of Instagram. The album recounts the initiatory journey of a young sovereign in the reconquest of his throne.

Katy Perry welcomes in the summer with a fake “smile” The American Katy Perry is back this summer with a new album entitled “Smile” (smile in French) scheduled for August 14. On the cover, we can see Perry in the shoes of a clown and not very happy. And this is not trivial. In fact, the singer reveals the title of his new album were written in a very difficult period of your life. “I wrote the title song of the album (Smile: editor’s NOTE) while I was going through one of the darkest periods of my life and that I had lost my smile. This whole album is my path towards the light, with stories of resistance, of hope and love,” she wrote on instagram.

Julien Doré, an expected return "The Fever" has allowed Julien Doré, sign up the better entry in the francophone of the year in the radio with more than 22 million contacts with listeners in the first week. After the triumph of the album "&" in 2016, with more than 600,000 copies sold, Julien Doré, as the preparation of the after-success. He returned on 4 September with a new album titled "Beloved". The singer has just announced via a video posted on social networks. "We'll see you on the 4th of September, my friends. "Beloved" are you waiting for and I also. Looking forward to sharing with you these melodies and texts. Kissing wild", written on Facebook of the singer.

Grand Corps Malade, his tribute to women For their seventh studio album, the slameur French puts women at the center of attention. For this tribute to the fairer sex, the artist will be accompanied by notable personalities, including Veronique Sanson, Suzanne, or even Louane. Nine of the ten tracks that comprise the album of duets. Waiting for the release on the 11th of September, you can discover one of the singles, “But I love you”, a duet with Camille Lellouche. The song has been out of stock since its launch, and now exceeds 10 million views on YouTube.